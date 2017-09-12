JOBS
CEO Mohip plans sessions at elementary schools


Published: Mon, September 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is planning Coffee with the CEO sessions at each elementary school and at Rayen Early College Intermediate School during the next few weeks.

“I want to sit down with parents, families and community members in smaller groups to hear their concerns and answer their questions,” Mohip said. “Everyone’s input is important as we work to make the Youngstown City School District the school system that our children need and that our community deserves.”

The schedule is: 9 to 9:50 a.m. Sept. 18 at McGuffey, Sept. 20 at Kirkmere, Sept. 29 at Taft, Oct. 4 at Paul C. Bunn, Oct. 11 at Wilson and Oct. 16 at Williamson; 10 to 10:50 a.m. Sept. 19 at Volney, Sept. 22 at Rayen Early College and Sept. 26 at Martin Luther King; and 11 to 11:50 a.m. Sept. 25 at Harding.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

