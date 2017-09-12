Battle of the Badges is fundraiser for MDA, Special Olympics

BOARDMAN — The date of the police and fire departments’ Battle of the Badges softball game today, Sept. 11, was no coincidence.

The game honored the dozens of police officers and hundreds of firefighters and paramedics who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It’s not overstated, the significance of 9/11 and what 9/11 means to the fire service and law enforcement,” said township fire Chief Mark Pitzer, addressing the crowd at Field of Dreams baseball complex on McClurg Road before the start of the game.

Pitzer also talked about the need to bring the country together, and about the police officers and firefighters who have responded to devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida within the last few weeks.

“We think about those folks who are out there working today, helping,” said Pitzer.

The game also had another purpose.

Four years ago, an event that started out as a fun competition between the police and fire departments became an organized effort to raise money for charity. This year, the fire department collected donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the police team raised money for the Special Olympics.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com