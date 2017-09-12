Austintown trustees updated on roadwork

AUSTINTOWN — Township trustees got an update on road-resurfacing projects and issued a fundraising challenge to area officials.

Township Administrator Michael Dockry said at today’s trustee meeting road resurfacing is slated to begin at the end of this month or early October. He said resurfacing will be finished by the end of October.

“We’re probably going to be the last project on the calendar for the [paving] contractor,” Dockry said.

It’s a joint road-resurfacing effort involving Austintown, Canfield and Boardman townships through contractor Butch & McCree Paving of Hillsville, Pa.

