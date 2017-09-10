Vienna Township man killed in crash on Route 224 in Ellsworth

Staff report

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP

A Vienna Township man, Justin D. Schmidt, 27, died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 224 between Ellsworth and South Bailey roads in Ellsworth Township.



According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Canfield Post, Schmidt was westbound on Route 224 when he traveled off the north edge of the highway, struck a culvert, hit a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

Schmidt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The OSHP said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.