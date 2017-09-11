Twomey's art displayed at Westminster

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Westminster College's Foster Art Gallery in Patterson Hall will host “A Machine For Living In”, a digital media art installation by Robert Twomey. The free exhibition opened Aug. 28 and will run through Oct. 13. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

There will be a gallery reception Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:15. The installation uses smart technologies to explore the home as a site of intimate life. Incorporating video, sound and sculpture, the project showcases machine observers and memories of their experience installed in the artist’s home. What emerges is a contemporary portrait of the everyday.

The technology used to create the installation, wireless sensors, cameras, microphones and computer vision and listening techniques all used to document daily life, highlights the amount of technology present and used in our own daily lives.

Twomey is an artist exploring human consequences of emerging technologies. Trained as a painter and engineer, he integrates traditional forms with new technologies to examine questions of empathy, desire and the limits of human-computer interaction. Twomey has presented his work at SIGGRAPH, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the Seattle Art Museum and has been featured by Microsoft and Amazon. He is currently an assistant professor at Youngstown State University.

The Foster Art Gallery hosts four to six exhibits annually, including work by Westminster students and faculty. Regional, national, and international artists are also brought to campus for exhibits and lectures. For information, contact Summer Zickefoose at 724-946-7267 or email zickefse@westminster.edu.