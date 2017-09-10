Mahoning Valley 9/11 memorial observance takes place 6 p.m. Monday

Staff report

The annual Mahoning Valley 9/11 Memorial Observance will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in Austintown. Here are some details of the event:

WHAT: Mahoning Valley 9/11 memorial ceremony.

WHEN: 6 p.m. today.

WHERE: 9/11 Memorial Park, 1055 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, across from Austintown Middle School (portions of Raccoon Road will be closed about

5:30 p.m.).

PARTICIPANTS: Youngstown Mayor John McNally will be keynote speaker; the Ohio Highway Patrol Drum and Bugle Corps with two bagpipers and Austintown Fitch High School Concert Choir will perform; other speakers include Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti and Austintown Township Trustee Jim Davis.

Source: Sam Swoger III,

co-chairman of Mahoning Valley

9/11 memorial committee