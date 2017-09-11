Grove City College launches new website

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City College recently launched a new website, www.gcc.edu, as an intuitive, user-friendly and dynamic tool that emphasizes the distinctive Grove City College experience. More than a digital face-lift, the site is a comprehensive redesign of the college’s online home.

Optimized for mobile devices, the web site provides prospective students and families the information needed when choosing Grove City College, including easy access to admissions counselors via live chat, a virtual tour and a convenient online application experience.

The new gcc.edu details the college’s academic offerings across more than 60 programs of study, including research opportunities and experiential learning, student profiles and alumni success stories, career resources, faculty accomplishments and course listings.

Visitors will find improved search functionality, easy access to an integrated calendar of events, the latest news and announcements, real-time social media and student blogs, The Collegian, alumni connections and ways to support the college’s unique brand of independent higher education on the new site.