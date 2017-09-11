JOBS
Friends of Fido golf outing planned


Published: Sun, September 10, 2017 @ 8:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The fifth annual East Side Civics and Magilla’s golf outing will take place Saturday at Bedford Trails in Lowellville. The event begins at 7 a.m. with registration and breakfast. There will be a shot-gun start at 8 a.m.

The day includes a basket auction, 50/50 raffle, beverages, dinner, hole-in-one prizes and hole sponsorships. Proceeds will benefit the Mahoning County Dog Pound Pups. Donations are welcome.

For more information, contact Lori Greenwalt at 330-788-7980 or East Side Civics at 330-727-8278.

