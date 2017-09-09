YSU's Wells questionable as Penguins lead RMU

Youngstown State holds a 6-0 lead against Robert Morris after a quarter of play.
Starting quarterback Hunter Wells exited the game during the team's opening drive and hasn't returned. Nathan Mays has taken his place.
Zak Kennedy made 22-yard and 30-yard field goals. The latter of the two came after the Penguins failed to find the endzone after starting with the ball at the Colonials' 23 after an RMU fumble.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.