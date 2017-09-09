YSU's Wells questionable as Penguins lead RMU

Youngstown State holds a 6-0 lead against Robert Morris after a quarter of play.

Starting quarterback Hunter Wells exited the game during the team's opening drive and hasn't returned. Nathan Mays has taken his place.

Zak Kennedy made 22-yard and 30-yard field goals. The latter of the two came after the Penguins failed to find the endzone after starting with the ball at the Colonials' 23 after an RMU fumble.