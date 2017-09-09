JOBS
YSU shuts out Robert Morris in first half


Published: Sat, September 9, 2017 @ 3:25 p.m.

Youngstown State scored its first touchdown and its defense has held Robert Morris scoreless as the Penguins are ahead 13-0 at halftime.

Backup quarterback Nathan Mays ran in the 10-yard score in one of the opening plays of the second quarter. Mays is 6-8 with 68 passing yards and 25 rushing yards in relief of the injured Hunter Wells.

Wells appears to have injured his right arm on the game's opening drive. In the second quarter, he was seen on the sideline out of uniform with his arm in a sling.

Zak Kennedy attempted a 56-yard field goal as time expired, but the kick was wide right.

