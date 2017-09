Youngstown State's offense is one for four in the redzone, but thanks to another Zak Kennedy field goal, the Penguins lead Robert Morris 16-0 after three quarters of play.

Robert Morris opened the second half with a drive that ended at 4th and 50. The Colonials took two holding penalties, two sacks and a personal foul penalty.

Robert Morris has been held to just 137 yards of offense throughout the game.