YSU blanks Robert Morris

Youngstown State lost its starting quarterback, but defeated Robert Morris 30-0 in the football team's home opener at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday.

Senior Hunter Wells injured his right arm during the Penguins' opening drive, forcing Nathan Mays into the game. Mays rushed for a touchdown and threw his first career TD pass on Saturday. Mays had 212 all-purpose yards. Tevin McCaster rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Cardinal Mooney graduate Zak Kennedy made three field goals for the Penguins.