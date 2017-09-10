Remembrances of Harry Meshel shared at today's funeral

YOUNGSTOWN

Friends and family remembered former state Sen. Harry Meshel at his funeral as a selfless elected official who did great things for the Mahoning Valley.

The Saturday funeral for Meshel, who died Monday at 93, was at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on North Walnut Street.

“He was a legendary public servant for the Mahoning Valley,” said former state Sen. Capri Cafaro, a Liberty Democrat. “He mentored generations of elected officials in our community,

including myself.”

Cafaro said Meshel “had a lasting and positive impact on the area, particularly at his alma mater Youngstown State University. He’s earned his place in the history of the state. He was a true public servant.”

Meshel was one of the Valley’s most accomplished politicians.

“There’s probably no one who’s done more for Youngstown in the political world than Harry Meshel,” said state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “Harry was one of the most authentic, original people you’d want to meet. He didn’t really care what people thought about him. He just cared about what he could do to make other

people’s lives better.”

Calling him a mentor, Schiavoni said Meshel “never lectured me about politics. It was more about life, and we would have a lot of conversations about life and how to treat people. I’ll miss him a lot.”

