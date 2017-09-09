At funeral, Harry Meshel lauded as accomplished Mahoning Valley politician

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Friends and family remembered former state Sen. Harry Meshel at his funeral as a selfless elected official who did great things for the Mahoning Valley.

The Saturday funeral for Meshel, who died Monday at the age of 93, was at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on North Walnut Street.

“He was a legendary public servant for the Mahoning Valley,” said former state Sen. Capri Cafaro, a Liberty Democrat. “He mentored generations of elected officials in our community, including myself.”

Cafaro said Meshel “had a lasting and positive impact on the area, particularly at his alma mater Youngstown State University. He’s earned his place in the history of the state. He was a true public servant.”

Meshel was one of the Valley’s most accomplished politicians.

With a seat in the Ohio Senate open, Meshel won a seven-person Democratic primary in 1970 for the job, and then the general election.

He spent more than 22 years in the Ohio Senate, most of it in leadership including president for two years, minority leader for eight years, four years as assistant president pro tem and eight years as chairman of the powerful finance committee.

