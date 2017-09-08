‘Vicki Lawrence and Mama’ coming to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue on Feb. 13 for an 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets range from $30 to $90 (VIP meet and greet) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.; by phone at 330-259-0555 and online at stambaughauditorium.com.

Lawrence, one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation, was a cast member of the now-legendary “Carol Burnett Show.” In the seventh season, at age 24, she created her most endearing character, Thelma Harper – or “Mama” as she is known to her fans.

After the Burnett Show, Vicki went on to star in “Mama’s Family,” which consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows.

“Vicki Lawrence and Mama” last visited the Mahoning Valley in 2014 when she played W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren.