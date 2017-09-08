JOBS
UPMC’s credit rating receives downgrade from Moody’s


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Moody’s has downgraded UPMC’s credit rating after the health system’s recent expansion in central Pennsylvania.

The Tribune-Review newspaper reports the credit rating on UPMC’s $2.9 billion debt has shifted from “very low credit risk” to “low credit risk.” Moody’s cited the risks in expansion.

UPMC acquired the Harrisburg-based hospital group PinnacleHealth in September after its acquisition of UPMC Susquehanna.

According to a Moody’s summary, the credit rating downgrade reflects concerns about competitive challenges and struggling economies in local service areas.

UPMC spokesman Paul Wood says rating agencies value stability instead of the kind of expansion being pursued by UPMC.

UPMC has reported an operating income of $240 million on revenues of $14 billion for the 2017 fiscal year.

