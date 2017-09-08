UPDATE | Congress sends aid bill, debt hike to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress this afternoon sent President Donald Trump a massive package of $15.3 billion in disaster aid linked to an increase in the nation's borrowing authority that angered conservative Republicans who hissed and booed senior administration officials dispatched to Capitol Hill to defend it.

The House voted 316-90 for the measure that would refill depleted emergency accounts as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma and Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of the Harvey storm. All 90 votes in opposition were cast by Republicans, many of whom seethed after Trump cut the disaster-and-debt deal with Democratic leaders with no offsetting budget cuts.

"You can't just keep borrowing money. We're going to be $22 trillion in debt," said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C

The aid measure is just the first installment in government spending that could rival or exceed the $110 billion federal response after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, though future aid packages may be more difficult to pass. The legislation also funds the government through Dec. 8.

In a closed-door meeting before the vote, more than a dozen Republicans stood up and complained about Trump cutting a deal with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi instead of GOP leaders trying to deliver on the president's agenda.

Budget chief Mick Mulvaney, a former tea party congressman from South Carolina who took a hard line against debt increases during his House tenure, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the deal but faced a rough time in pleading for votes.

Mnuchin elicited hisses when he told the meeting of House Republicans "vote for the debt ceiling for me," said Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Republicans were in disbelief after Mnuchin argued the debt ceiling shouldn't be a political issue in the future, said Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., described a surreal scene with Mnuchin, a former Democratic donor, and Mulvaney, who almost certainly would have opposed the very measure he was sent to pitch, pressing Republicans to rally around the legislation.