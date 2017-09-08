JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Union wants Ohio police officer who punched man reinstated


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 9:05 a.m.

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police union in a Cleveland suburb is asking the city to reinstate a white police officer and expunge any record of his suspension after he was recorded repeatedly punching a black man.

Cleveland.com reports Officer Michael Amiott and a union representative will meet with Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail next week to discuss the grievances. Amiott was initially suspended 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter. The mayor announced a 30-day extension last week.

A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver’s license.

If the union and city cannot agree on Amiott’s grievances, an arbitrator will be brought in.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes