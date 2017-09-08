Trumbull sheriff investigating mixup that released wrong prisoner

WARREN — The Trumbull County sheriff is conducting an internal investigation after a corrections officer released the wrong inmate from the jail early today.

Sheriff Paul Monroe told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, about 2 a.m. someone came to the jail to post bond for Andrea Gintert, 36, of Bristolville.

The officer mistook the name for another inmate, Amber Skinner, 39, of Leavittsburg, who was then released.

According to jail records, Skinner was being held on two misdemeanor child-endangering charges.

Police picked up Skinner at 8:48 a.m. at an address on South Feederle Avenue, according to police records obtained by The Vindicator, and she was returned to the jail. Monroe said the public was never in danger.

According to jail records, Gintert was released about 4:30 a.m.