Trumbull sheriff investigating how wrong inmate released


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County sheriff is conducting an internal investigation after corrections officers released the wrong female inmate from the jail early today.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said the mistake happened about 2 a.m. when a corrections officer heard over the intercom the name of a woman who needed to be prepared for release because a man had come to the jail and posted her bond.

The name of the woman due to be released was Andrea Gintert, 36, of Bristolville. But the corrections officer heard the name wrong and retrieved Amber Skinner, 39, of Leavittsburg.

Skinner walked past the man and left the jail, Monroe said. After a while, when Gintert didn’t come out, the man asked the jail staff about the delay.

It was then they realized they had released the wrong woman, Monroe said.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

