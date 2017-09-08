JOBS
Shooter reported at Ohio school; 1 arrested, no one injured


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities who responded to a report of an active shooter at an Ohio high school say they arrested one person and took a gun, and no one was hurt.

Officers were called this morning to Columbus Scioto, which is a few miles south of downtown Columbus. Shortly thereafter, the police department said on social media that SWAT officers had one person in custody. No details were immediately released.

Franklin County sheriff's spokesman Marc Gofstein says students and teachers at the school have been evacuated off campus. Gofstein says he can't immediately confirm further information about what happened.

