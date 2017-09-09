Politicians, community residents pay final respects tonight to Harry Meshel

AUSTINTOWN

People arrived in waves tonight to pay their respects to former state Sen. Harry Meshel during calling hours at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Meshel, 93, died Monday after an illness.

By the midway point of calling hours, several notable Valley figures had stopped by, including boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, Canfield Mayor Bernie Kosar Sr., former Mahoning County Republican Party chairman and Youngstown State University professor William Binning, 4th Ward city Councilman Mike Ray, state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, state Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

“He made himself very accessible to people,” O’Brien said. “He was a representative for everyone.”

O’Brien’s point was noted at the calling hours: While many attendees were politicians of some stripe or other regional VIPs, just as many were regular citizens with stories of Meshel’s larger-than-life personality.

