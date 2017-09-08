JOBS
Man who targeted teens sentenced in ‘sextortion’ case


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man who collected pornographic images of underage victims through extortion has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after his conviction in Pennsylvania.

The Citizens’ Voice reports 45-year-old Hubert Young, of Basking Ridge, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Scranton. Young had previously pleaded guilty to child pornography production.

Prosecutors say Young victimized at least 12 minors between the ages of 11 and 17 between January 2015 and June 2016. The victims lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Indiana.

Young posed as a teenager on Facebook before convincing the minors to send him pornographic images and threatened to post the images if the victims didn’t send more.

After prison, Young will serve 10 years’ probation and be required to get sex-offender treatment.

