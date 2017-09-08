JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Loaded handgun found on passed out man


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 12:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said officers Thursday found a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man who was passed out on a front porch in the 100 block of Baldwin Street.

Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. to the home for an overdose and found Sammy Anderson., 22, of Youngstown, passed out on the porch. The officers went through his pockets looking for any needles and found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Anderson woke up several minutes later and said he passed out after taking two types of pills and smoking marijuana. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, using weapon while intoxicated and two warrants from municipal court.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes