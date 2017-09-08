Loaded handgun found on passed out man

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said officers Thursday found a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man who was passed out on a front porch in the 100 block of Baldwin Street.

Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. to the home for an overdose and found Sammy Anderson., 22, of Youngstown, passed out on the porch. The officers went through his pockets looking for any needles and found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Anderson woke up several minutes later and said he passed out after taking two types of pills and smoking marijuana. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, using weapon while intoxicated and two warrants from municipal court.