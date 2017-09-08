The Latest: Some NASCAR tracks are aiding Irma evacuees

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s impact on sports (all times local):

NASCAR tracks like Bristol, Atlanta, Charlotte and Talladega are opening their doors to Hurricane Irma evacuees.

With unknown amounts of people heading north from Florida and other states in an effort to escape Irma’s path — and hotels booked solid in many places — the tracks are opening their campgrounds.

Atlanta Motor Speedway opened its camping facilities Thursday for both RV and tent campers, all of whom would have access to hot showers and restroom facilities. Bristol said its campground was opening Friday, and Charlotte’s opened Friday morning as well.

“We look forward to show them the hospitality for which we’re known,” Charlotte executive vice president Greg Walter said.

Talladega opened its gates to evacuees Thursday. Track chairman Grant Lynch says “our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need.”