Las Vegas man gets 30 years for smuggling coke to Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Dockery Cleveland of Las Vegas, part of a trio of men who smuggled 25 pounds of cocaine from Compton Calif., to Warren in 2015, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

Cleveland, 47, was found guilty of cocaine possession and distribution during a trial in February before U.S. Judge Donald Nugent. He was also ordered to forfeit $111,020 in cash.

Among Cleveland’s previous convictions was a 1988 murder, 2002 battery by a prisoner and 2006 assault with a deadly weapon.

Cleveland, Larone Williams, 47, of Burton Street Southeast and Menford McCain, 35, of Oak Street Southwest were arrested in October 2015 after investigators learned of a cocaine shipment on an vehicle carrier originating in Compton.

Investigators said at the point where they learned of the shipment, it was in Columbiana.

