Lady Gaga says she's taking a 'rest' from music


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 2:38 p.m.

TORONTO (AP) — Lady Gaga says she's planning to take a "rest" from music and "slow down for a moment for some healing."

The pop star was in Toronto today for a pair of concerts and to premiere a Netflix documentary about herself, "Gaga: Five Foot Two." The film, playing at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles her life, last year's Super Bowl performance and her struggle with chronic pain.

Gaga teared up speaking to reporters about her health issues. "It's hard," she said, "but it's liberating, too."

The singer said she'll still be creating during a break from music. "It doesn't mean I don't have some things up my sleeve," Gaga said.

Gaga recently shot a remake of "A Star is Born," co-starring Bradley Cooper.

