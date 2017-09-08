Hurricane Katia bears down on quake-rattled Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Katia is strengthening as it bears down on Mexico's Gulf coast. And it's likely to strike land just about a day after the country was hit by a major, magnitude 8.1 earthquake.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia had winds of 105 mph early this afternoon, with strengthening expected.

It says the storm was centered about 130 miles north of the port of Veracruz and it seems headed for strike early Saturday in an area known as the Emerald Coast that is popular with Mexican tourists.

Katia could bring life-threatening flash floods to areas in the mountains just to the west.