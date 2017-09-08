Groups transport shelter pets to Ohio as Irma closes in

COLUMBUS (AP) — Animal-rescue groups are transporting more than 160 cats and dogs from south Florida shelters to Columbus as Hurricane Irma closes in.

The animals have been removed from local shelters to provide room for any Florida pets separated from their owners during hurricane evacuation.

The Humane Society of the United States organized the flight, expected to arrive in Columbus late this afternoon. The animals will be available for adoption after they’re examined.

Similar transports were arranged before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.

GreaterGood.org and Wings of Rescue funded the trip to Ohio.