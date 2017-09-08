Days and times set for upcoming Mill Creek MetroParks standing committee meetings

CANFIELD — The nature education standing committee to the Mill Creek MetroParks board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The finance standing committee will meet at 10 a.m. next Saturday.

The wildlife standing committee will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 19; the community engagement standing committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22; and the development standing committee will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

All meetings take place in Classroom A at the MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.