City settles black student's stun gun case for $95,000


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A city in Pennsylvania has paid $95,000 to settle a lawsuit by a black college student who said he was wrongly shocked with a stun gun after police stopped to question him about a robbery.

Alexander Aron was a 22-year-old Alvernia University student in October 2014 when he contends two officers stopped him outside his off-campus residence in Allentown because they were looking for "an Afro-American wearing sweats" who had just robbed a grocery store.

Aron says he produced identification when police asked his name and was arrested. Police claimed Aron was resisting and shocked him with the gun. Resisting arrest and other charges were later dismissed after cellphone video surfaced.

The officers didn't acknowledge liability. The city has not commented on the settlement.

Aron's attorney says he is "satisfied" with the settlement.

