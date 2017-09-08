JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Charges dropped against nephew of former Akron police chief


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 9:30 a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Charges have been dropped against the nephew of a city police chief who abruptly resigned last month in part due to allegations of misconduct relating to the investigation of his nephew.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge dismissed charges against 41-year-old Joseph Nice at the request of a special prosecutor handling the case. He had been accused of theft, forgery and evidence tampering. The prosecutor declined to comment on why the charges were dropped.

A lawyer for Nice’s uncle, James Nice, has denied the former Akron police chief meddled in his nephew’s case. He resigned after also being accused of using a racial slur about police officials and having an affair with a member of the department.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes