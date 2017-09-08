JOBS
Body found in lake at Pennsylvania country club golf course


Published: Fri, September 8, 2017 @ 1:20 p.m.

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — A body has been found in a golf course pond at a country club in western Pennsylvania.

Moon Township and Allegheny County police have been investigating since a groundskeeper at Montour Heights Country Club reported seeing the head and shoulders of the floating body about 9 a.m. today.

The golf course closed for the day while investigators followed up the situation.

A vehicle was towed from the pond shortly before noon and tire tracks could be seen leading to the pond.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim or say why they think the person wound up in the lake.

