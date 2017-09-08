Austintown man picks up 34th license suspension violation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man who has 33 open suspensions on his license picked up his 34th on Thursday after he was pulled over about 5:45 p.m. at West Warren and Rosedale avenues on the South Side for making an improper turn.

Frank Crone, 38, of Austintown, was cited for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia after a crack pipe was found under his shoe.

A passenger, Jonathan Chism, 29, of Youngstown, was taken into custody on a felony domestic-violence warrant.