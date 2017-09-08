Of animals rescued from Harvey, only 5% microchipped, local rescuer says

YOUNGSTOWN

A local animal activist has returned home to his 12 dogs, six indoor cats and 40 outdoor cats after spending nearly 10 days aiding animal rescue efforts in Texas.

Jason Cooke of Brookfield traveled to Montgomery County, Texas, to help animal rescuers take care of pets lost in the flood after Hurricane Harvey.

“Intakes just started to come into Montgomery County from surrounding areas,” he said. “The last count yesterday was 915 animals that were taken in at the makeshift shelter at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.”

Cooke was part of a relief effort in which he arranged to bring animals that were in the shelter before the hurricane to Ohio to make room for those rescued from the flood.

The rescue efforts were a sight to see, Cooke said.

“We had people bringing in animals after they were out on airboats, on the roofs of houses, up in attics and on high ground flooded completely around them,” he said.

“The saddest thing out of all of this is that out of all those animals that came in, maybe 5 percent were microchipped,” Cooke said.

