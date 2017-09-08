9/11 memorial stair climb set Sunday at Boardman's Spartan Stadium

BOARDMAN — Boardman Fire Department and #BUILTBYWHIT are sponsoring a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday at the new Boardman High School Spartan Stadium, 7777 Glenwood Ave., behind the high school.

Warm up begins at 7:30 a.m., with the climb to start at 8. All ages are welcome. Weather appropriate clothes and shoes are to be worn.

The climb honors the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS responders who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., and all those who survived and still serve and protect.

For information, call or text Erin at 330-341-9960 or Bryan at 330-550-0595 or contact #BUILTBYWHIT on Facebook.

