Youngstown police arrest 2 on misdemeanor drug charges


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at a 465 W. LaClede Ave. home found a Glock 9mm handgun and cited two people on misdemeanor drug charges.,

Officers from the vice squad and community police unit also found two bags of suspected marijuana and a scale, reports said.

Cited for possession of drug paraphernalia was Karim Stanford, 39, who lists the South Side home as his address, and cited for possession of marijuana was Robert Sanders, 29, of Hillman Street.

