Youngstown man charged with possession of fentanyl


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 11:12 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said vice squad officers on patrol Wednesday found two bags of fentanyl on a man during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car about 12:05 p.m. at East Indianola Avenue and Cooper Street driven by Eddie Pierce, 25, of Brookline Avenue, for running a stop sign.

Reports said when officers went to talk to Pierce they saw marijuana in the car and Pierce has a suspended license. When he was taken out of the car and searched before being given a citation for the traffic offense and marijuana, officers found two bags with a brown powder that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Pierce was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of drugs.

