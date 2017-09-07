JOBS
Woman charged for stealing from her elderly grandmother


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 10:50 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police on Wednesday arrested a woman wanted for stealing from her 92-year-old grandmother, according to a police report.

Krystal Donofrio, 37, of Lake Shore Drive, was arrested on warrants for forgery, receiving stolen property, and a Canfield warrant for obstructing official business, according to the report.

The forgery and receiving stolen property charges stem from a report filed in July. A woman reported her granddaughter, Donofrio, lives with her and had stolen $400 from her desk drawer. The woman also suspected Donofrio of using her credit card several times. Those transactions totaled more than $500, according to the report.

The forgery and receiving stolen property charges are felonies.

Donofrio was taken to the Mahoning County jail Wednesday night.

