JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren man robbed of his vehicle at knife point


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 9:30 a.m.

WARREN — A 21-year-old city man reported being robbed of his car at knife point behind the Reeves apartments, 295 W. Market St., at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim said he was at the apartments to drop off money to his aunt when a man in a red-hooded sweatshirt opened the victim’s car door, knife in hand, and demanded his valuables.

The victim said he started fighting with the suspect, who forced the victim out of his car and got into the victim’s driver’s seat.

The victim was holding onto the door while the suspect drove off, throwing the victim from the car, he said.

A witness confirmed much of the story. The victim declined medical treatment, police said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes