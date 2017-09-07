Warren man robbed of his vehicle at knife point

WARREN — A 21-year-old city man reported being robbed of his car at knife point behind the Reeves apartments, 295 W. Market St., at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim said he was at the apartments to drop off money to his aunt when a man in a red-hooded sweatshirt opened the victim’s car door, knife in hand, and demanded his valuables.

The victim said he started fighting with the suspect, who forced the victim out of his car and got into the victim’s driver’s seat.

The victim was holding onto the door while the suspect drove off, throwing the victim from the car, he said.

A witness confirmed much of the story. The victim declined medical treatment, police said.