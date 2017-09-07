Walgreens customers donate more than $10M for Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

DEERFIELD, Ill. — More than $10 million was raised by Walgreens and Duane Reade customers nationwide for American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through donations at store checkouts.

Walgreens implemented the fundraising program Aug. 29 in the aftermath of the storm. The program ran through Sept. 4.

Customers were able to make contributions during checkout at any of the approximately 8,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations across the country by adding the donation to their purchase amount. The fundraising initiative was in addition to Walgreens commitment to donate $200,000 to the American Red Cross.

Walgreens has since reopened nearly all of its approximately 500 drugstores in southeast Texas and Louisiana that were impacted by the storm.