Tribe sets franchise record in win against White Sox


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 11:26 p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win Thursday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber.

Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002. Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run drive in the first and Francisco Lindor connected in the second to help the Indians get off to a fast start.

Kluber (15-4) struck out 13 in seven innings. Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit for the rest of his outing.

