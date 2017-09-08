TAG seizes, burns more than $332K worth of pot

Staff report

WARREN

The largest seizure of marijuana by the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force since 2014 was destroyed Thursday when 332 plants with a street value of $332,000 went up in smoke.

Tony Villanueva, TAG commander, said the plants came from a three-day search that included use of a drone, aircraft and officers from numerous law-enforcement agencies that provide personnel to TAG, including Niles, Newton Falls, Cortland, Geneva and the sheriff’s offices of Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security also assisted.

As has been the case in previous years, many of the plants were found in agricultural fields, planted among ordinary crops.

