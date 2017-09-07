JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio jail supervisor sentenced for misusing database


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 9:15 a.m.

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A supervisor at an Ohio jail has been sentenced to probation and has agreed to never work in law enforcement again after pleading guilty to misusing a police database to look up information about his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

Cleveland.com reports 50-year-old Steven Key, who worked at the Cuyahoga County jail annex in Euclid, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days probation.

Key said he used “poor judgment” when he directed a subordinate to run the license plate of his wife’s boyfriend through a database to find out where he lived.

Key’s lawyer said he was trying to find out more about the man because he would be near Key’s children, who were living with their mother during the divorce process.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes