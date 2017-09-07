JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.

Microsoft climbed almost 1 percent early Thursday, Home Depot gained 1.4 percent and Amazon.com rose 1 percent.

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, soared 44 percent after beating earnings expectations in the second quarter and raising its annual forecasts.

Barnes & Noble sank 11 percent after reporting earnings that missed estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,821. The Nasdaq composite edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,396.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.08 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes