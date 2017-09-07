Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.

Microsoft climbed almost 1 percent early Thursday, Home Depot gained 1.4 percent and Amazon.com rose 1 percent.

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, soared 44 percent after beating earnings expectations in the second quarter and raising its annual forecasts.

Barnes & Noble sank 11 percent after reporting earnings that missed estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,821. The Nasdaq composite edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,396.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.08 percent.