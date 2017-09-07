Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 18

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 18 people including Tracey Shuler,45, of West Warren Avenue, on charges of felonious assault and criminal trespass.

Shuler has been in jail since he was arraigned in municipal court for the July 31 beating of a man at the Shell Station, 3200 Market St. Video captured by several people shows bystanders egging Shuler on to fight the man.

Shuler knocked him out. The man was hospitalized for several days and was breathing through a ventilator because of the injuries he received in the beating.

Police have been trying to identify the people who filmed the fight and have been consulting with prosecutors to see if they could face charges also.

The grand jury also indicted Aaron L. Johnson, 40, Galbreath Street, New Castle, Pa., on aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and forfeiture specifications.

The grand jury also indicted Chantez Loury, 30, Truesdale Avenue, on possession of cocaine and falsification.

Others indicted include:

Annette M. Grazier, 19, Southern Boulevard and Katherine N. Buhl, 18, Southern Boulevard, theft.

Rico Morris, 34, Mahoning County Justice Center, aggravated burglary.

Emir Garcia, 27, Lenox Avenue, trafficking in marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Gerald R. Cole, 63, Cameron Avenue, possessing criminal tools and solicitation.

Jerad S. Deweese, 41, Selkirk-Bush Road SW, Lordstown, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher M. Seals, 28, North Palmyra Road, Northn Jackson, breaking and entering, theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery and misuse of a credit card.

Jedediah M. Thomas,. 39, South Dunlap Avenue, burglary.

Marcus Pearson, 29, Lexington Avenue, theft.

Michael E. Baun, 32, Woodworth Road, Washingtonville, aggravated menacing.

Brian Butler., 23, Royal Arms Drive, Girard, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Annette M. Grazier, 18, Southern Boulevard and Joseph M. Shurtleff Jr., 27, Plumbrook Drive, Canfield, receiving stolen property.