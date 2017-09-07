Kasich orders flags flown half-staff in Meshel's honor

YOUNGSTOWN — In honor of former state Sen. Harry Meshel, Gov. John Kasich ordered that all American and Ohio flags at public buildings in Mahoning County and at the Ohio Statehouse be flown at half-staff Saturday from sunrise to sunset.

Meshel, a longtime Democratic leader in the Senate, died Monday at 93.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St. in Youngstown. Friends may call an hour before the service at the church.

Also, calling hours are scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.