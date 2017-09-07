JOBS
HURRICANE IRMA | Disabled cars on turnpike to be towed


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 8:57 a.m.

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers are monitoring the high volume of traffic heading north on Florida’s Turnpike as people evacuate South Florida.

In a news release, the highway patrol said extra troopers, road rangers and wreckers will be on the roadways to help drivers whose vehicles have become disabled.

The agency says disabled vehicles left on the shoulders of the highways will be towed staring Thursday morning to make it easier for emergency workers who are trying to reach crash victims.

Turnpike officials are also using cameras along the road to monitor conditions.

