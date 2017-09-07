Hurricane aid measure grows to $15B as Irma bears down

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of the disaster relief package for Harvey to more than $15 billion, a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm – and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

The must-do legislation, paired with a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority and a temporary government funding bill, is on track to pass the Senate as early as later today. The federal government's disaster-aid reserves are rapidly dwindling as Irma takes aim at Florida.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., unveiled the measure late Wednesday, adding $7.4 billion in community development block grants to President Donald Trump's $7.9 billion request, which overwhelmingly passed the House on Wednesday. McConnell also added a temporary extension of the federal flood-insurance program.

"It will provide certainty and stability for first responders, state officials, and the many others involved in preparing for and recovering from these storms, with critically needed emergency resources that will not be interrupted by the prospect of a shutdown or default," McConnell said today. "The recovery effort for a record-setting storm like Harvey has strained resources to the limit already."

The additional community block grant money is to jump-start rebuilding efforts. The money can cover costs the Fed