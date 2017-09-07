Handgun found on man at St. Elizabeth

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health police Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital found a loaded handgun on a man who dropped his grandfather off at the emergency room.

A report said Albert Byrd IV, 23, of Wilshire Drive, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the door outside the emergency room about 10:20 a.m., where they found a car Byrd was driving in front of the door and his grandfather passed out in the back seat.

After nurses came and got his grandfather, reports said officers asked Byrd to wait while they were trying to verify contact information he had given them when he got back in his car as if trying to drive away. An officer pulled open the driver’s door and saw Byrd holding a gun, reports said. Reports said he was ordered to drop it and he did.

The gun was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said. Officers also found a marijuana cigar in the driver’s seat.